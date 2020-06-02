It's no secret that breakfast is important. Packed with some of the most iconic foods, the meal is one beloved by people from all over the world. But, when is the last time you woke up and truly had a decadent breakfast? It's hard to find the time. Luckily, this quiche recipe is easy to make and delicious — the best of both worlds.

Quiche is one of those recipes you can make with Bisquick. Instead of making a crust from scratch, biscuit mix forms pockets of dough throughout the dish that eventually form a perfect crust. This recipe is easy, affordable and great for leftovers.

To make this recipe, just add veggies, breakfast meat and cheese to the bottom of your dish. Then, mix together your eggs, milk and biscuit mix, and pour the egg mixture into the pie plate. Bake the quiche for about one hour.

In just a few simple steps you will have a delicious breakfast that the whole family can enjoy. And if you liked this recipe, you're going to love more of our recipes that use a lot of eggs.

Impossibly Easy Quiche

Ingredients

6 ounces raw vegetable of your choice (sliced mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, etc.)

4 ounces cooked breakfast meat of your choice (ham, bacon, ground beef)

1 cup shredded cheese of your choice (cheddar, Swiss and Colby Jack all work well)

4 eggs

2 cups milk

1/2 cup biscuit mix, such as Bisquik

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a pie plate using butter, shortening or nonstick cooking spray.

Sprinkle veggies, breakfast meat and cheese to the bottom of your plate evenly.

In a separate bowl, add eggs, milk, Bisquik, salt and pepper. Whisk together briskly by hand for about 1 or 2 minutes, until well combined.

Pour egg mixture into pie plate.

Place quiche in oven. Bake until golden brown and firm, about 50 minutes to 1 hour.

Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.