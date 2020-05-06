While there are plenty of great fried chicken sandwiches across America, few can rival the simple pleasure of Chick-fil-A. You can’t always get Chick-fil-A, especially considering the cult-favorite fast food chain is closed on Sundays. But if you’re wanting to get your fix, then you’re in luck, since you can easily recreate Chick-fil-A’s fried chicken sandwich at home.

There are two secrets to recreating Chick-fil-A’s signature sandwich. The first is to brine the chicken breasts for half an hour to one hour in zesty dill pickle juice. This gives the chicken that sometimes hard-to-define Chick-fil-A flavor.

The second secret is a couple of tablespoons of powdered sugar mixed in with the flour coating. This adds a subtle sweetness that plays well off of the saltiness from the pickle brine. But if you don’t have powdered sugar, don’t worry — just read up on these handy ingredient swaps.

After seasoning and dredging the chicken in flour, fry the chicken in a neutral oil like canola, vegetable or peanut oil. Just make sure you know how to safely fry food at home. Add the chicken to a buttered, toasted bun and top with more pickles. And after you conquer this dish, you can recreate these other fast food favorites at home.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 1/2 cup pickle juice

1 1/2 cup milk, separated

1 egg

1 1/2 cup flour

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 hamburger buns

Butter

Dill pickle slices

1 1/2 cup neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable oil

Directions:

Cut chicken breasts into 6-ounce portions. Using a meat tenderizer, pound the chicken breasts until they are at an even thickness.

In a large bowl, combine pickle juice and 1/2 cup milk. Quickly stir together. Add chicken and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Drain the chicken.

In a large Dutch oven or cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. The oil temperature should be about 375 degrees.

While oil is heating up, whisk together remaining 1 cup milk and the egg.

In a separate bowl or zip-lock bag, add flour, powdered sugar, salt and pepper. Mix together until well combined.

Dip chicken breasts in flour mixture, coat well.

Add chicken to milk and egg mixture, coat well.

Re-dredge chicken in the flour mixture, coat well.

Add chicken to oil and cook until chicken is golden brown on both sides and at an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 8 minutes. Flip chicken halfway through.

Remove chicken from skillet and pat off excess oil using paper towels.

Set oven to 350 degrees.

Butter hamburger buns. Place buns in oven and toast until light brown, about 5 minutes.

Assemble sandwiches. Add pickle slices to bottom bun, then add chicken. Top with mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce or cheese if desired.

Serve with waffle fries and lemonade.