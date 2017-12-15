How to Cook the Perfect Steak

Steak is delicious, right? Savory and satisfying, a good steak is wonderful thing. Going out to a fancy steakhouse and ordering a rib-eye is all fine and dandy, but do you glean the same satisfaction from cooking steaks at home? You should.

There’s nothing more frustrating than bringing home a lovely cut of meat, sitting down at the table, lifting a forkful to your mouth and feeling disappointed because your steak is overcooked, undercooked, chewy or bland. But this can be avoided! From choosing the right pan and correct cut to seasoning, cooking temperatures and slicing, every step is important. There are certain simple measures you should take every time to ensure every steak you cook is perfectly delicious