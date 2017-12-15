How to Cook the Perfect Steak
iStock
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. How to Do It
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. How to Do It

How to Cook the Perfect Steak

By
Editor
Learn how to cook steak perfectly every time!

Steak is delicious, right? Savory and satisfying, a good steak is wonderful thing. Going out to a fancy steakhouse and ordering a rib-eye is all fine and dandy, but do you glean the same satisfaction from cooking steaks at home? You should.

more on steak

For How to Cook the Perfect Steak (Gallery), click here.

There’s nothing more frustrating than bringing home a lovely cut of meat, sitting down at the table, lifting a forkful to your mouth and feeling disappointed because your steak is overcooked, undercooked, chewy or bland. But this can be avoided! From choosing the right pan and correct cut to seasoning, cooking temperatures and slicing, every step is important. There are certain simple measures you should take every time to ensure every steak you cook is perfectly delicious

Click for slideshow
How to Cook the Perfect Steak Gallery
Related Links
Best Steak Grilling Tips From the Pros Slideshow19 Marinades That Will Up Your Steak GameThe Ultimate Steak Guide SlideshowAmerica’s 50 Best Steakhouses for 2017 Slideshow
Tags
steak
cooking tips
how to