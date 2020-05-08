If your little ones are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, chances are you’re looking for the best ways to entertain kids indoors. After exhausting other options like doing “Frozen”-themed yoga online, going on a virtual museum tour and playing tablet games, there’s one old-school way to craft with your kids that create hours of entertainment: making edible play dough.

How to Work From Home With Kids

If your child is the sort who is always trying to put toys in their mouth, this edible play dough recipe is a great alternative to the store-bought version. It has the added bonus of being an activity you and your little one can do together and is one of those recipes that only uses pantry staples.

To make edible rainbow play dough, add 1 1/2 cups of flour, 1 cup of salt, 1/4 cup of cream of tartar, 2 cups of water and 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil into a large saucepan. Have your child mix these ingredients and add about 20 drops of the food coloring of their choice into the mixture. Let them get creative with the dyes.

Then, cook the mixture together on the stove over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Remove the play dough from the heat, scrape it onto wax paper and allow it to cool. Then knead the dough until it's smooth, and give it to your kid so they can sculpt doughy animals, food, flowers or whatever their heart desires. For the full rainbow play dough recipe, click here.

This fun craft will help you and your child bond together in the kitchen and give them a much-needed creative outlet. And while it isn’t a meal, this edible play dough is just one of the best recipes to make with your kids.