Fourth of July may be over, but there is still much more grilling ahead this summer. Use some of the leftover chicken from your backyard cookout to make these delicious grilled chicken and peach kabobs.

Peaches are one those must-have summer fruits, which is one reason why this kabob recipe is an easy chicken dinner perfect for summer. Pair it some of your favorite mocktails for an unbeatable warm weather evening.

To make the dish, start by cutting the chicken into 1-inch dices. After threading the chicken, zucchini rounds, mushrooms and peach slices onto skewers, let them marinate in aluminum foil for at least 30 minutes. Then place them onto a pre-heated grill over high heat. Grill and turn the kabob for about 10 minutes.

Once the kababobs are done, serve them over rice and put them into a tupperware container, pack some dessert and other perfect picnic recipes for a great portable meal.

Grilled Chicken and Peach Kabobs

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

2 small zucchini, cut into ½-inch rounds

16 cremini mushrooms

3 ripe peaches, cut into eighths (may use frozen if fresh not available)

8 wooden or metal skewers

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup coarse grainy mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon orange zest

Directions

Cut chicken into 1-inch dice. In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar, thyme, salt, pepper, and zest. Slowly whisk in olive oil to combine.



Thread chicken, zucchini rounds, mushrooms, and peach slices onto skewers, alternating ingredients. Be sure to leave enough space at bottom of skewer to hold and turn.



Place skewers in a single layer on a sheet pan or baking dish and pour marinade over, turning skewers to distribute marinade. Cover with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate. Marinate, turning skewers occasionally, for at least 30 minutes or overnight.



Heat grill on high heat. Place skewers on grill and cook, turning, for about 10 minutes.



Serve over rice.

This recipe is courtesy of The National Chicken Council.