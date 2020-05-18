  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Chicken and Peach Kabobs

May 18, 2020
This recipe just screams summer

Courtesy of the National Chicken Council

Peaches are one of the best summertime fruits. Grill them along with some chicken and eat outside for the ultimate sunny dinner experience/

This recipe is courtesy of The National Chicken Council.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
1 h
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
13 Grilled Chicken Recipes with Perdue
15 Great Grilled Chicken Recipes
Try These 11 Quick and Healthy Grilled Chicken Recipes

Notes

If using wooden skewers, place in water and soak for at least one hour.

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • 2 small zucchini, cut into ½-inch rounds
  • 16 cremini mushrooms
  • 3 ripe peaches, cut into eighths (may use frozen if fresh not available)
  • 8 wooden or metal skewers
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup coarse grainy mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 Teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon orange zest

Directions

Cut chicken into 1-inch dice.  In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar, thyme, salt, pepper, and zest.  Slowly whisk in olive oil to combine.

Thread chicken, zucchini rounds, mushrooms, and peach slices onto skewers, alternating ingredients.  Be sure to leave enough space at bottom of skewer to hold and turn.

Place skewers in a single layer on a sheet pan or baking dish and pour marinade over, turning skewers to distribute marinade.  Cover with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate.  Marinate, turning skewers occasionally, for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Heat grill on high heat.  Place skewers on grill and cook, turning, for about 10 minutes.

Serve over rice.

Tags
best recipes