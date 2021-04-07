As the weather gets warmer, you’re likely going to seek out something more light and refreshing to eat to pair with the upcoming warm months. But if you're tired of the same ol' salads and grilled chicken, this bright Greek shrimp and orzo salad will do the trick using fresh ingredients that are in season.

How to Cook Pasta Perfectly

This take on pasta salad is everything you need if you’re looking for a simple dish to make that doesn’t require a lot of steps. This recipe calls for you to make your own homemade vinaigrette using dill, lemon juice, vinegar and olive oil. Orzo is the main component of this dish, so make sure to cook it beforehand, rinse in cold water, mix with a bit of oil and chill in your refrigerator before tossing it into your salad. Add some cooked shrimp, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions and kalamata olives along with the orzo, and you're on your way to deliciousness. After giving everything a good mix, serve your salad on top of lettuce. Spring greens like arugula or watercress work incredibly well with the pasta, shellfish and veggies.

Grilling season is right around the corner, and this would be the perfect salad to eat on the side of grilled chicken or steak. You’ll just have to omit the shrimp from this recipe. If you’re vegetarian, you can also take out the shrimp and replace it with a can of rinsed chickpeas. Not feeling the vinaigrette? An easy solution is to remove the vinegar and add more lemon juice or zest to the dressing mixture.

If you’re not already familiar with orzo, it may not be obvious at first that it’s actually pasta. That’s why we have this ultimate guide to help you become familiar with every pasta shape.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons minced fresh dill

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 (3/4 teaspoon) medium clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 pound cooked shrimp, each shrimp cut into 4 pieces

2 cups cooked orzo, rinsed in cold water, drained, tossed with 1/2 teaspoon oil, chilled

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

4 ounces feta cheese, cut into 1/3-inch dice

3 large green onions, split lengthwise, thinly sliced

12 kalamata olives, pitted, cut into thirds

Red leaf lettuce, dill sprigs, whole kalamata olives, for serving

Directions:

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons dill, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and olive oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper with a whisk.

Step 2: Add 1 pound shrimp, 2 cups orzo, 1 cup cherry tomatoes, 4 ounces feta, green onions and olives. Toss with reserved tomatoes.

Step 3: To serve, arrange lettuce on a platter or 4 individual serving plates. Mound orzo on lettuce. Garnish with dill springs and olives.

.