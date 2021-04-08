This Greek orzo salad recipe is perfect if you're looking for a quick and easy dish to make to enjoy on its own or as a side dish. This recipe requires you to make your own zesty vinaigrette that gets mixed in with orzo, cooked shrimp, tomatoes and more. Perfect to take for a picnic or barbecue.
This recipe is by Abby Mandel and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons minced fresh dill
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 (3/4 teaspoon) medium clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 Pound cooked shrimp, each shrimp cut into 4 pieces
- 2 Cups cooked orzo, rinsed in cold water, drained, tossed with 1/2 teaspoon oil, chilled
- 1 Cup quartered cherry tomatoes
- 4 Ounces feta cheese, cut into 1/3-inch dice
- 3 large green onions, split lengthwise, thinly sliced
- 12 kalamata olives, pitted, cut into thirds
- Red leaf lettuce, dill sprigs, whole kalamata olives, for serving
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons dill, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and olive oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper with a whisk.
Step 2: Add 1 pound shrimp, 2 cups orzo, some tomatoes, 4 ounces cheese, green onions and olives. Toss with reserved tomatoes.
Step 3: To serve, arrange lettuce on a platter or 4 individual serving plates. Mound orzo on lettuce. Garnish with dill springs and whole olives.