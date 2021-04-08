  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Greek Orzo Salad With Shrimp and Cherry Tomatoes

April 8, 2021 | 1:17pm
Perfect summertime salad
Greek orzo salad with shrimp and cherry tomatoes
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

This Greek orzo salad recipe is perfect if you're looking for a quick and easy dish to make to enjoy on its own or as a side dish. This recipe requires you to make your own zesty vinaigrette that gets mixed in with orzo, cooked shrimp, tomatoes and more. Perfect to take for a picnic or barbecue. 

This recipe is by Abby Mandel and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
412
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons minced fresh dill
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 (3/4 teaspoon) medium clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Pound cooked shrimp, each shrimp cut into 4 pieces
  • 2 Cups cooked orzo, rinsed in cold water, drained, tossed with 1/2 teaspoon oil, chilled
  • 1 Cup quartered cherry tomatoes
  • 4 Ounces feta cheese, cut into 1/3-inch dice
  • 3 large green onions, split lengthwise, thinly sliced
  • 12 kalamata olives, pitted, cut into thirds
  • Red leaf lettuce, dill sprigs, whole kalamata olives, for serving

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons dill, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and olive oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper with a whisk.

Step 2: Add 1 pound shrimp, 2 cups orzo, some tomatoes, 4 ounces cheese, green onions and olives. Toss with reserved tomatoes.

Step 3: To serve, arrange lettuce on a platter or 4 individual serving plates. Mound orzo on lettuce. Garnish with dill springs and whole olives.

