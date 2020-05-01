If you’re looking for a comforting dish perfect for weeknight dinners, look no further than a broccoli casserole. That classic, sometimes maligned veggie gets a makeover by being combined with melted cheese, bread crumbs and rice.

Believe it or not, there are plenty of amazing dishes you can make from frozen food items, and broccoli casserole is certainly one of them. Whether you make a classic version of the dish or choose to top it with crispy tater tots, there’s no denying that broccoli casserole is a recipe for all ages.

The best part about casseroles is that they’re easy to make and typically yield enough food for a few days, making meal prep a breeze. And a broccoli casserole is no different — the dish calls for frozen broccoli rather than fresh, so you can just pop open the bag and toss them straight into your baking dish.

It’s a no-frills dinner that takes less than one hour to make. If you’re cooking for a crowd, serve this as a side dish to go with baked chicken.

The best part about this recipe is that it's great for leftovers.

Broccoli Casserole

Ingredients:

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

2 cups cooked rice

6 ounces grated cheddar

1/4 cup butter

1 package of frozen broccoli, cooked

1 yellow onion, chopped

Bread crumbs, if desired

Directions:

Add onion, cheese and soup to a mixing bowl. Pour in melted butter and mix in.

Add broccoli and rice when done cooking. Mix all ingredients well.

Pour mixture into a casserole dish. Top with breadcrumbs.

Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes.