Making your own fresh salsa from home is easy. Whether you're using fresh ingredients from your garden or buying them from the grocery store, this refreshing appetizer takes just 15 minutes to prepare.

If you want the tomatoes and black beans to really marinate, it's best to let it sit in the refrigerator over night. Regardless of how long you choose to chill the salsa for, it's great to serve as a cold dish on warm days.

You can add anything you want into a fresh salsa, but this black bean salsa recipe is one of our favorites. You'll need a variety of ingredients including: chopped tomatoes, black beans, a red bell pepper and pickled jalapenos. For instructions on how to make the pickles jalepenos, reference our video below.

Combine the ingredients together in a bowl, along with your homemade dressing. Let it chill in the refrigerator overnight and in the morning you'll have an easy salsa recipe that's perfect for summer.

Black Bean Salsa

Ingredients

1 (15oz can) black beans , drained and rinsed

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 (10oz can) diced tomatoes and green chilies

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup green or red bell pepper, finely minced

2 green onions, finely minced (water and green parts)

3 tablespoons raw apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (or 1/2 lime)

1 tablespoon fresh or pickled jalapenos, minced

1 large garlic clove, crushed

Sea salt, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Cover and chill in refrigerator for at least 24 hours to let flavors develop.

Recipe courtesy of Tasty Ever After