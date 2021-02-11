Feeling Chinese food for dinner tonight but have no clue what you want? Sure, you can look through your stacks of paper flyers from different restaurants to figure out your order. Or, you can expand your culinary skills to make a classic egg drop soup. And odds are, you have everything you need on hand to it.

The Best Winter Salad Recipes

No Top Chef level skills are needed to make this comforting, classic and oh-so-easy soup. To make egg drop soup is precisely what the name suggests, pouring beaten eggs into a simmering soup broth. First, you need to season the soup made up of chicken broth mixed in with turmeric, sugar, salt and sesame oil. Slowly drizzle in a cornstarch slurry then slowly add in three beaten eggs while continuing to stir the soup with a ladle.

Be sure to add the eggs really slowly into the soup to create those well-known “ribbons” of eggs. The speed of your stirring will also determine the thickness of your eggs. We recommend eating this soup right away because reheating the dish will only cook the eggs further into an undesirable consistency. This recipe calls for chopped scallions to garnish the soup but you can also add in any kind of mushrooms such as shiitake to make it more of a meal than just an appetizer. For more flavoring, feel free to add white pepper or soy sauce.

Now you have food that will not only help you save money but also will taste better than restaurant takeout. Here are some more of your takeout favorites you can make at home.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

3 tablespoons Cornstarch

3 tablespoons cold water

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Chopped scallions, to garnish

Directions:

Step 1: In a pot, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a simmer. Add 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Step 2: In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons cold water. Slowly drizzle the cornstarch slurry into the soup. Continue to stir as you drizzle.

Step 3: Slowly swirl 3 beaten eggs into the soup. Continue to stir the soup with a ladle. The speed at which you stir will determine the thickness of the egg bits.

Step 4: Serve immediately and garnish with chopped scallions.

.