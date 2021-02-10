Step 1: In a pot, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a simmer. Add 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Step 2: In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons cold water. Slowly drizzle the cornstarch slurry into the soup. Continue to stir as you drizzle.

Step 3: Slowly swirl 3 beaten eggs into the soup. Continue to stir the soup with a ladle. The speed at which you stir will determine the thickness of the egg bits.

Step 4: Serve immediately and garnish with chopped scallions.