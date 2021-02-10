February 10, 2021 | 4:18pm
This recipe is eggy, soothing and utterly comforting, especially on a cold day.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups chicken broth
- 1/2 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric
- 3 Tablespoons Cornstarch
- 3 Tablespoons cold water
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
- Chopped scallions, to garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a pot, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a simmer. Add 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
Step 2: In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons cold water. Slowly drizzle the cornstarch slurry into the soup. Continue to stir as you drizzle.
Step 3: Slowly swirl 3 beaten eggs into the soup. Continue to stir the soup with a ladle. The speed at which you stir will determine the thickness of the egg bits.
Step 4: Serve immediately and garnish with chopped scallions.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving163
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol127mg42%
Protein10g20%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A54µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg12%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.5%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium27mg3%
Fiber0.1g0.6%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium15mg3%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus131mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium305mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.1%
Sodium676mg28%
Sugars, added0.3gN/A
Water257gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7%