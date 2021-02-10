  1. Home
3.166665
36 ratings

Easy Egg Drop Soup

February 10, 2021 | 4:18pm
By
Better than takeout!
egg drop soup
The Daily Meal

This recipe is eggy, soothing and utterly comforting, especially on a cold day.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
163
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Cups chicken broth
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric
  • 3 Tablespoons Cornstarch
  • 3 Tablespoons cold water
  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten
  • Chopped scallions, to garnish

Directions

Step 1: In a pot, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a simmer. Add 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Step 2: In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons cold water. Slowly drizzle the cornstarch slurry into the soup. Continue to stir as you drizzle.

Step 3: Slowly swirl 3 beaten eggs into the soup.  Continue to stir the soup with a ladle. The speed at which you stir will determine the thickness of the egg bits.

Step 4: Serve immediately and garnish with chopped scallions.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving163
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol127mg42%
Protein10g20%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A54µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg12%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.5%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium27mg3%
Fiber0.1g0.6%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium15mg3%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus131mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium305mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.1%
Sodium676mg28%
Sugars, added0.3gN/A
Water257gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
