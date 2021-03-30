Brunch is the perfect excuse to get dressed up and enjoy all of your favorite foods and drinks. From a platter of pancakes to perfectly poached eggs, the special meal has no limits. But if you’re the host of the event, it’s not as simple as just filling up your plate and digging in. You have to curate a menu and cook a smattering of different dishes all while making sure everyone is having a nice time. The best way to take some of the pressure off is to make an egg bake, it’s a delicious dish that can easily be prepared the night before the big day.

An egg bake (or egg casserole) is a baked dish that combines eggs with a variety of ingredients, like cheese, peppers, onions and potatoes. Not only is the dish very easy to make, but it’s also a great way to use up any leftovers you have in your fridge. Because of the mild, savory taste that eggs have, the protein pairs well with just about anything. This recipe has a springtime twist with the addition of asparagus, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Using seasonal ingredients is an effective way to make an egg bake suitable for any season. Potatoes and cheddar cheese would give the dish a layer of comfort that’s ideal for winter breakfasts, while brighter, earthier ingredients like mushrooms and asparagus make it the perfect savory option for Mother’s Day, Easter and more spring brunch occasions.

In this recipe, Swiss cheese is used to tie all of the flavors together. Its sweet, nutty tang counters the astringent asparagus and emphasizes the savoriness of the mushrooms and egg.

To make the dish, start by sauteing the shallots, asparagus and mushrooms in a pan until soft. Add the mixture to a casserole dish and top with Swiss cheese. Then whisk together eight eggs and pour over the cheese and veggies. Bake the dish for about 40 minutes. Once cooled serve the egg bake immediately or make it the night before and store it in the fridge overnight.

Although this dish is sure to be a hit, if you have any leftovers you can keep them in the fridge for three to four days or in the freezer for up to three months. Spring is a season that’s abundant with opportunities for brunch, so you’ll need more than just one egg bake recipe handy. For more of our best spring brunch recipes that are perfect for any occasion, click here.

Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons minced shallots

2 cups diced asparagus

2 cups diced mushrooms

2 cups shredded swiss cheese

8 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon minced parsley

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish with butter or non-stick cooking spray.

Step 2: In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the shallots and sauté for 1 minute. Add the asparagus and mushrooms and sauté, stirring frequently, for 5 to 7 minutes until the asparagus is soft. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle the Swiss cheese evenly on top of the vegetables.

Step 3: In a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Mix in the milk, parsley, salt and black pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese.

Step 4: Bake in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until a knife inserted in the center, comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes prior to cutting.

