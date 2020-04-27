While there are many ways to make restaurant-worthy meatballs, if you’re looking for a quick and simple spin on the dinner dish, few recipes compare to this one for easy turkey meatballs. The blend of ground turkey breast, garlic cloves and Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs comes together to create a health conscious meal for the whole family to enjoy.

How to Make Perfect Pasta Every Time

Not only are turkey meatballs a delicious and simple weeknight dinner dish, they’re also packed with flavor. The ground turkey is stuffed with garlic and onions, resulting in an irresistable smell and better flavor. When packing garlic into your meatball, make sure you use a microplane — it’s a kitchen tool chefs say is the secret to making restaurant worthy food.

After mincing your garlic and chopping up an onion, mix all of your ingredients together by hand — the way grandma used to do it. Then roll the mixture into one inch balls and stick them in the oven for about 25 minutes.

After baking them in the oven and adding in your marinara sauce, you’re left with warm and tasty meatballs that can be paired with some leftover pasta for a show stopping meal. And if you’d like a little help making this delicious dinner dish, easy turkey meatballs are one of many fun recipes to make at home with your kids.

Easy Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey breast

6 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 large white onion, diced very fine (or minced in food processor)

1/2 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs

1 egg

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 jar marinara sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, add all ingredients except marinara sauce and mix together well by hand. If you find the mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs.

Roll meatballs into approximately 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet.

Cook meatballs in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees in the center.

In a large pot, add marinara sauce on the stove and heat over medium-low heat. After done cooking, add meatballs to the sauce and cook for a couple minutes.

Serve over pasta of your choice, or in a sub sandwich with sliced provolone cheese.