In the winter, people are always looking for ways to keep themselves and their family warm. Making a slow cooker soup might just be the most delicious way to warm your family during the cold winter months.

This creamy potato and corn soup is easy to prep because it takes only five minutes. If you are a big fan of cheese, this soup should be perfect for you because it is filled with both cream cheese and cheddar. This cheesy recipe is just one of many slow cooker recipes to keep you warm during the winter.

Creamy Potato and Corn Soup

Ingredients:

1 pound frozen diced hash brown potatoes

3 cups Kitchen Basics All Natural Original Chicken Stock

8 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 tablespoon McCormick Himalayan Pink Salt with Black Pepper and Garlic All Purpose Seasoning

16 ounces frozen whole kernel corn

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese



Directions:

Mix potatoes, stock, cream cheese and seasoning in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on low or 4 hours on high, stirring in corn during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Stir in shredded cheese until smooth.

Ladle into soup bowls.

Garnish with additional shredded cheese, sliced green onions and crumbled bacon, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.