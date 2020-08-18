Lasagna is a meal fit for any season, it's comforting, hearty and can be saved for leftovers. This recipe for easy homemade lasagna has all of the key components of grandma's cooking: it's made from scratch, generously seasoned and can feed the whole family.

What sets this lasagna recipe apart from the rest is three different kinds of cheese in addition to supremely seasoned beef, which will give even the best Italian restaurants in the country some competition.

Layers of Mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese and Parmesan cheese are spread between rows of lasagna pasta, which is cooked to al dente and cooled in cold water.

After assembling your dish, bake it for about 45 minutes, or until it's bubbly. If you don't finish all of it in one sitting, save it for later. After all, lasagna is one of the best comfort foods to make ahead and freeze for a weeknight.

Easy Homemade Lasagna

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

15 ounces spaghetti sauce

1 pint cottage cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons dried parsley

10 ounces lasagna pasta (cooked to al dente and cooled in cold water)

12 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese (about 1 ½ cups)

Directions

Combine ground beef, onion, salt and garlic powder. Cook under med-high until browned and tender. Drain and put back into skillet. Add spaghetti sauce and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In a separate bowl combine cottage cheese, parmesan cheese and dried parsley. Mix well.

Layer lasagna according to directions below, then cover and bake in 350 degrees oven for 40-45 minutes or until bubbly all over. Let stand 10 minutes. Enjoy!

Layering lasagna:

First add a small amount of spaghetti sauce mix to the bottom of your 9x13 pan

Layer a single row of noodles

Layer 1/3 sauce

Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese

Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)

Layer single row of noodles

Layer 1/3 sauce

Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese

Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)

Layer single row of noodles

Layer 1/3 sauce

Layer 1/3 Cottage cheese mixture (dotting it all over)

Layer 1/3 Mozzarella Cheese last so it bakes really nicely

Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver