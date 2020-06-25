Making a meal at home feel like a restaurant experience can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. This Chinese chicken salad recipe comes straight from a favorite restaurant chain, The Cheesecake Factory, and it only takes 15 minutes to make.

Steakhouse Secrets Only the Experts Know

The salad is made from fresh ingredients that burst with the flavors of summer. From the juicy mandarin oranges to the crunchy wontons, this salad is a creative way to cook with chicken this summer.

To make The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad, you'll need to have some prep work done in advance, which is a restaurant secret every home cook should know. After you've poached your chicken, just toss it with your lettuce, cabbage and veggies, and you have a healthy, delicious dinner on the table in moments.

In just 15 minutes you'll have a restaurant worthy salad, perfect for an appetizer or side dish. And if you need more inspiration for the entree and dessert portion of the evening, check out more of our restaurant copycat recipes you can make at home.

The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

8 ounces Iceberg Lettuce, cored and chopped

4 ounces Romaine Lettuce, cored and chopped

4 Red Cabbage, cored and sliced thin

4 ounces Bean Sprouts

2 ounces Green Onions, chopped

8 ounces Poached Chicken, sliced thin

8 ounces Sesame-Plum Dressing (available in fine food markets)

16 each Mandarin Orange Segments

4 ounces Crispy Rice Noodles

4 ounces Crispy Won Ton Strips

4 ounces Blue Diamond Slivered Almonds, toasted

2 teaspoons Black & White Sesame Seeds

2 each Snow Peas, sliced thin

Directions:

Place all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl.

Toss the ingredients together until evenly combined.

Mound the ingredients into a large serving bowls.

Place the mandarin orange segments around the salad.

Top the salad with a little more crispy rice noodles and won tons.

Sprinkle the Blue Diamond slivered almonds and sesame seeds over the salad

Garnish the salad with some thinly sliced snow peas.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory