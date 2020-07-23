Summer is a time for frozen desserts and easy grilled chicken recipes, but sometimes you just need something a little heartier, but that doesn't mean you need to turn on the stove and heat up your house. This cool and easy gazpacho is a great way to incorporate a comforting dish into your summer dinner rotation.

The elevated summer soup will make dinner at home feel like a restaurant experience. And the best part of all is that it only takes 15 minutes to prepare.

To make this gazpacho recipe you'll need some ingredients that you likely already have in the house. Just combine canned tomatoes with their juice, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions and other components into a blender. The mixture should be blended but not pureed. Once you've reached the right consistency, pour the gazpacho into a bowl and let it chill for at least one hour.

The dish can be served as an appetizer at your next summer barbecue alongside more of our best cold dishes for hot days.

Cool and Easy Gazpacho

Ingredients

2 cans (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes, undrained

3 medium red bell pepper, roasted

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into chunks

1/4 small red onion, cut into chunks

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

Salt and ground black pepper, optional

Directions

Place tomatoes with their juice, the bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, vinegars, oil and cilantro in food processor or blender container; cover.

Process just until blended. (Do not puree. Mixture should still be chunky.) Pour into medium bowl; cover.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until chilled.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat