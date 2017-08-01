Cooking the Catch of the Day

Fried fish, again? This week, try something new!FoodSaver is serving up a few recipes that will have everyone hooked. No more fishing to find a recipe to prepare fresh fish. These recipes are quick, simple and undeniably delicious. They’re sure to be a catch with the entire family!
Grilled Asian Salmon
Ingredients
Directions
Quick Lemon and Garlic Fish
Ingredients
Directions
Here’s a quick tip for anglers and seafood enthusiasts alike: There’s no need to only enjoy fresh fish during certain times of the year! Not only does fish stay fresh up to five times longer when preserved with the FoodSaver Fresh Preservation System, the vacuuming process can also enhance the taste if you pre-season it prior to sealing.
The dangerous phthalates recently found in mac and cheese may also be hiding in fast food
Reach new heights and see the world from a unique perspective
These brownies will help you steal someone else’s husband, apparently
The festival is organized by two of the Windy City's top chefs
Walk the land, explore on foot. This is the best way to discover a new country or explore the U.S.