Cooking the Catch of the Day

Fried fish, again? This week, try something new!

FoodSaver is serving up a few recipes that will have everyone hooked. No more fishing to find. These recipes are quick, simple and undeniably delicious. They’re sure to be a catch with the entire family!

Grilled Asian Salmon

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of soy sauce 2 tablespoons of dry sherry 2 cloves of minced garlic 4 salmon fillet pieces or steaks (about 1 pound) 2 tablespoons of finely chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Combine soy sauce, sherry and garlic in the FoodSaver Quick Marinator. Add salmon. Turn to coat. Place lid on container. Turn knob to open/marinate and attach accessory hose. Press marinate button. When the 12-minute cycle is complete, remove hose and open lid. Oil grid or broiler pan rack. Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium heat or preheat broiler. Drain salmon and reserve marinade. Grill or broil skin side down for 10 minutes or until salmon begins to flake when tested with fork. Baste with extra marinade after five minutes. Discard any remaining marinade. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Quick Lemon and Garlic Fish

Ingredients

4 large fish fillets 1 teaspoon of dried rosemary 3 cloves of minced garlic 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper 2 tablespoons of olive oil 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 thinly sliced lemon

Directions

Heat your oven to 450 degrees. Cut out 4 rectangles of aluminum foil. Place one fillet on each rectangle In a mixing bowl, combine the rosemary, garlic, pepper, olive oil and salt. Pour an equal amount of the mixture onto each fish. Place 1 or 2 lemon slices on each fillet. Fold the aluminum foil to cover each piece of fish. Place them on a baking sheet and place it in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes or until fish is cooked through – then enjoy!

Here’s a quick tip for anglers and seafood enthusiasts alike: There’s no need to only enjoy fresh fish during certain times of the year! Not only does fish stay fresh up to five times longer when preserved with the FoodSaver Fresh Preservation System, the vacuuming process can also enhance the taste if you pre-season it prior to sealing.