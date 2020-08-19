Looking to use those fresh vegetables and herbs from your garden? Or do you just need an easy summer side dish for your Labor Day barbecue? This cherry tomato and basil salad captures the essence of summer, and it's so easy to make.

Prepared in only five minutes, this refreshing salad is perfect served alongside a perfectly-grilled steak or a creative chicken dish.

To make the cherry tomato salad, start by whisking together the oil, vinegar, oregano and salt. Then put the tomatoes in a medium-sized bowl and toss it with the dressing and freshly picked basil. The dish is best served after being refrigerated for about two hours, which is just one reason it's a cold side dish perfect for hot days.

Marinated Tomato Basil Salad

Ingredients

3 cups grape and cherry tomatoes, sliced

3 tablespoons avocado oil (or olive oil)

1 tablespoon coconut vinegar balsamic style (or regular balsamic vinegar)

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons chopped basil

Directions

Whisk together the oil, vinegar, oregano and salt.

Put tomatoes in a medium-sized bowl and pour dressing over top. Add basil and toss gently. Cover with lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.

Toss gently. Add more salt if necessary and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings