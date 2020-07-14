There are few comfort foods that compare to a big plate of macaroni and cheese. Not only is the dish reminiscent of grandma's cooking, it's easy to make and can feed the entire family. Next time you're in the mood for a hearty dinner, try making this cheese and macaroni pie.

While you've probably made macaroni and cheese and million times, it's likely you've been missing this next-level ingredient: cream cheese. Whether you serve the dish immediately or you make it ahead and freeze for a weeknight, you absolutely need to incorporate cream cheese into the dish for maximum gooey goodness.

One other hack to know before getting started is that you should boil the the pasta until it's al dente, not fully cooked. Then mix the softened cream cheese, evaportated milk, milk, eggs and seasonings together in a bowl.

And although cream cheese is a great secret weapon to have when it comes to making this cheesy-carby dish, there are plenty of other unexpected ingredients that go great with mac and cheese.

Cheese and Macaroni Pie

Ingredients

16 ounces macaroni noodles

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

12-ounce can evaporated milk

1 1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Seasoned salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons butter

16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cook macaroni to al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Add softened cream cheese, evaporated milk, milk, eggs and seasonings in medium bowl. Mix together using whisk or hand mixer on low speed until combined. If there are chunks of cream cheese, that’s OK. Set aside.

Grease 9x13 casserole dish with butter.

Mix together 8 ounces shredded cheddar and 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Alternately layer macaroni noodles and the cheddar/Monterey Jack mixture into casserole dish.

Top the casserole with final 8 ounces of shredded cheddar.

Pour the egg, cream cheese and milk mixture over the macaroni and cheese.

Bake in oven 35-45 minutes.

Serve warm.