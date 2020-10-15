Can You Freeze Pumpkin Pie?

Thanksgiving isn’t just a time to sit around and enjoy the fall foliage and fill up on turkey. For many, it’s a busy time filled with lots of planning to fit in Friendsgivings, work get-togethers and Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

One of the best ways to prepare for this busy time of year is to make as much of the food as you can ahead of time. This also means being a savvy grocery shopper and going in fully prepared with a list.

Pumpkin pies are one of the most iconic holiday pies you can bake, and you don't have to make it last-minute in order to keep it fresh.

This year, head to the grocery store early for your canned pumpkin and pie crusts because this is one recipe you can make ahead and freeze. Because pumpkin pie has an almost custardy texture, it is easy to freeze and maintain that consistency when it comes time to bake.

Note that it’s best to make the pie, wrap it up tightly and then freeze before baking to make sure it remains just as creamy as a fresh pie. To avoid ice crystals forming on your pie, don’t make it too far in advance. When it comes time to thaw the pie, place it in the refrigerator for about eight to 12 hours rather than letting it defrost on the counter.

Pumpkin pie isn’t the only Thanksgiving dish you can make ahead and freeze, and it will certainly be worth it when it comes time to put the finishing touches on your final meal. All you’ll have to do is thaw and bake. Pumpkin pie is just one option you should have in your Thanksgiving spread — here are more of the best holiday pie recipes to make this year.