While the final months of summer come to a close, you're likely already thinking of all of the comfort foods you can make on cold days. The most versatile option of all is Buffalo chicken casserole, which can be served for weeknight dinners, game days and more.

Layers of shredded chicken, melted cheese, golden brown hash browns and hot sauce are piled into one dish. It's an ooey-gooey delight that is ready in less than one hour.

Making the delicious dip is easy. To start, mix together the shredded chicken and hot sauce. In another bowl combine the hash browns, ranch dressing, cheese and soup. Fill your baking dish with the hash brown mixture and top it with chicken. For a crispy top, add crushed ritz crackers and butter.

Once the incredible dinner casserole is cooked, you can serve it for dinner, as an appetizer and more. If you do choose to serve the hearty meal as a game day appetizer, make sure you add these sandwich, nacho and more game day recipes to your spread.

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Ingredients

1 1/2 pound cooked and shredded chicken breast

1/3 cup Frank's Red Hot sauce

1 cup ranch dressing

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can cream of chicken soup

6 cups frozen hashbrowns, thawed

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 sleeve Ritz crackers (crushed)

Directions

Mix shredded chicken and Frank's Red Hot sauce.

In another bowl, mix hash browns, ranch dressing, cheese, and soup. Spoon hash brown mixture into a sprayed 9x13" dish.

Sprinkle chicken over hash browns.

In a small brown, mix Ritz crumbs and butter. Sprinkle over the chicken layer.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.