Eggs may be one of the most iconic breakfast foods around, and pizza may be one of America's favorite takeout foods, but if you've never put eggs on your pizza, you're missing out. Layers of bubbling melted cheese are topped with basil leaves, tomatoes and four sunny side up eggs in this delicious, fun-to-make recipe for breakfast pizza.

Although you may associate pizza recipes with dinner, this one ranks among the best brunch dishes of all time. It's also a creative way to use up eggs nearing their expiration date.

To make the recipe, start by rolling out the pizza crust on a floured pizza pan. Bake the crust for about five minutes, or until it reaches your desired level of doneness. Remove the dough from the oven and add on your toppings. Slide your gently cracked eggs onto the pizza and bake for another 10 minutes.

Giving yourself an excuse to have pizza for breakfast? What could be better. And the creativity doesn't end there, check out these 101 ways to cook an egg for some more new recipes.

Sunny Side Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients

1 can refrigerated pizza crust, or fresh pizza dough (homemade or store-purchased)

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, low-fat

1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped

6-8 basil leaves, chopped

4 eggs

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Roll out pizza crust on a lightly floured pizza pan; bake in oven for 5-7 minutes or until dough begins to slightly brown.

Meanwhile, slice tomatoes very thin; wash and chop fresh spinach leaves; combine salt, pepper, parsley, oregano and set aside.

Wash basil leaves and pat dry; cut into thin strips and set aside.

Remove dough from oven; spread tomatoes over dough; layer spinach over tomatoes, sprinkle evenly with spice mixture; spread cheese evenly over pizza.

Gently crack 1 egg into a small bowl and slide onto pizza; repeat with all eggs; sprinkle basil on top.

Reduce oven temperature to 375 degree, and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until eggs are set.

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best