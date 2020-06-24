Sunny Side Breakfast Pizza

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Roll out pizza crust on a lightly floured pizza pan; bake in oven for 5-7 minutes or until dough begins to slightly brown.

Meanwhile, slice tomatoes very thin; wash and chop fresh spinach leaves; combine salt, pepper, parsley, oregano and set aside.

Wash basil leaves and pat dry; cut into thin strips and set aside.

Remove dough from oven; spread tomatoes over dough; layer spinach over tomatoes, sprinkle evenly with spice mixture; spread cheese evenly over pizza.

Gently crack 1 egg into a small bowl and slide onto pizza; repeat with all eggs; sprinkle basil on top.

Reduce oven temperature to 375 degree, and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until eggs are set.