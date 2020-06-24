Sunny Side Breakfast Pizza

Roll out traditional pizza dough and top it with your favorite breakfast staples.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 1 can refrigerated pizza crust, or fresh pizza dough (homemade or store-purchased)
- 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese, low-fat
- 1/2 Cup spinach leaves, chopped
- 6-8 basil leaves, chopped
- 4 Eggland's Best eggs
- 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Roll out pizza crust on a lightly floured pizza pan; bake in oven for 5-7 minutes or until dough begins to slightly brown.
Meanwhile, slice tomatoes very thin; wash and chop fresh spinach leaves; combine salt, pepper, parsley, oregano and set aside.
Wash basil leaves and pat dry; cut into thin strips and set aside.
Remove dough from oven; spread tomatoes over dough; layer spinach over tomatoes, sprinkle evenly with spice mixture; spread cheese evenly over pizza.
Gently crack 1 egg into a small bowl and slide onto pizza; repeat with all eggs; sprinkle basil on top.
Reduce oven temperature to 375 degree, and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until eggs are set.