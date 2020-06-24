  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sunny Side Breakfast Pizza

June 24, 2020 | 12:55pm
Serve for breakfast or as an appetizer
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best

Roll out traditional pizza dough and top it with your favorite breakfast staples. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
365
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 can refrigerated pizza crust, or fresh pizza dough (homemade or store-purchased)
  • 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese, low-fat
  • 1/2 Cup spinach leaves, chopped
  • 6-8 basil leaves, chopped
  • 4 Eggland's Best eggs
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Roll out pizza crust on a lightly floured pizza pan; bake in oven for 5-7 minutes or until dough begins to slightly brown.

Meanwhile, slice tomatoes very thin; wash and chop fresh spinach leaves; combine salt, pepper, parsley, oregano and set aside.

Wash basil leaves and pat dry; cut into thin strips and set aside.

Remove dough from oven; spread tomatoes over dough; layer spinach over tomatoes, sprinkle evenly with spice mixture; spread cheese evenly over pizza.

Gently crack 1 egg into a small bowl and slide onto pizza; repeat with all eggs; sprinkle basil on top.

Reduce oven temperature to 375 degree, and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until eggs are set.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving365
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol145mg48%
Protein19g38%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A168µg19%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.8%
Vitamin B60.2mg11.7%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.3%
Vitamin E1mg6.4%
Vitamin K44µg37%
Calcium334mg33%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)51µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)229µg57%
Folic acid105µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus315mg45%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium273mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35%
Sodium752mg31%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28.8%
Water109gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
