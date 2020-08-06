It's officially football, baseball and basketball season — but you're most likely spending it at home this year. No matter your sport of choice, no game day is complete without classic peanuts, but this year elevate your game day spread by preparing boiled peanuts. The classic Southern dish is an ideal snack for any sporting event, movie night or occassion.

If you're not from the South, you might not be familiar with boiled peanuts but the salty, regional snack is a Southern staple. It's great when paired with a light beer and more game day foods, like some fall-off-the-bone wings.

Now, you might be wondering, how do you make boiled peanuts? Although the process is long, it can be done overnight, and it's totally worth it. Just combine some common pantry seasonings with water and one and a half pounds of peanuts. Let the peanuts boil for about three to six hours until they reach a soft consistency.

The peanuts can be however soft and spicy as you wish. But, one things for sure, once you try the appetizer, you'll definitely want more of our classic Southern recipes that are better than grandma's.

Ingredients

1 cup salt

1/4 cup seasoned salt, preferably Lawry's

1/4 cup ground chile

4 cups water

1 1/2 pound peanuts, raw and in the shell

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a pot. If there is not enough water to cover the peanuts, add more water. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Stir occasionally, once an hour at most, letting the peanuts boil for 3-6 hours until the peanuts are of a soft consistency. The timing depends on the age and size of the peanuts, so starting at 3 hours, check the peanuts to assess whether they are done.

If you would like the peanuts to be saltier and spicier once they are fully cooked, turn the heat off and let them sit in the water for a few more hours.