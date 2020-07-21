Sneaking bites of cookie dough from the bowl is a right of passage when it comes to baking cookies. Luckily, you can indulge in raw cookie dough until the cows come home and much of the most iconic snack foods in America at the same time, since Ben & Jerry's has shared its official edible cookie dough recipe.

The secret to making this no-bake dessert is two-fold: make an eggless cookie dough and heat treat the flour. Skipping these steps can expose you to Salmonalla and E. coli.

To heat treat the flour, place the pantry staple into the microwave on high for 30 second intervals, stirring in between. Once the flour reaches 165 degrees throughout, it's good to go.

After the ingredients are thoroughly mixed and the heat treated flour is added, it's time to fold in the chocolate chips. You can eat the cookie dough raw or even try baking it. If you do choose to bake the cookie dough, make sure you incorporate some of these unexpected ingredients that go great with cookies.

Ben and Jerry's Edible Cookie Dough

Ingredients

1 cup flour

8 tbsp. unsalted butter (1 stick), room temperature

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tbsp. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ cup chocolate chips

Directions

Gather all your ingredients.

First, heat treat the flour to ensure it is safe to eat. Do not skip this step, untreated flour can contain contaminants and is not safe to eat. Place the flour in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between. Use an instant-read thermometer to ensure that the flour reaches 165°F throughout.

In a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the vanilla, cream, and salt. Mix to combine. Then add the heat treated flour and mix to incorporate.

Fold in the chocolate chips.

Serve and enjoy! Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Recipe courtesy of Ben & Jerry's