It’s easy to imagine the perfect chili for a game day gathering or a chilly winter night in your head. It has beans, ground beef, tomatoes, cheese and maybe even sour cream. But, in certain parts of the country, chili looks totally different, like in Texas.

While this regional chili style has no beans, it will still come out satisfying for those who love chili, whether you eat it alone or atop a hot dog or Frito pie. Beanless chili is just one of the most iconic Texas dishes you can make at home.

Texas No-Bean Chili

Ingredients:

4 Ancho chiles, de-stemmed

1 chipotle chile, de-stemmed

1 chile de arbol, de-stemmed

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

6 tablespoons paprika

2 teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted and ground

2 teaspoons chili powder

pinch of red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon black pepper, freshly ground

3 pounds beef, such as smoked brisket, chick, or tri-tip, cut into half-inch pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven, add chiles, onion and garlic. Add just enough water to cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn off the heat, cover the pot and let the ingredients steep for 10 minutes until softened. Add paprika, cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper.

Lightly season beef with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and add beef. Sear for 5 minutes, until browned. Add beef to chile mixture and enough water to cover. Simmer, covered, over medium-low heat for 45 minutes, occasionally using a heatproof potato masher to mix the meat and spices. Remove from heat, set aside to cool and refrigerate overnight to intensify the flavor.

Reheat chili in a large pot over medium heat. Ladle hot chili into bowls and top with cheddar cheese, onion, and pickled jalapeno peppers. Serve with sour cream on the side.

Recipe courtesy of Jack's BBQ