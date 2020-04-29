If you’re looking for some creative ways to use leftover chicken then look no further, this recipe for barbecue chicken flatbread is all you need to spice up dinner this week. Ready in about 45 minutes and packed with healthy veggies and lean protein, this recipe is a delicious way to ramp up your weeknight meals.

The key to taking this flatbread to the next level is by piling on some of your favorite pizza toppings, like onions, peppers and jalepenos. If you're looking for ways to use other leftover vegetables like tomatoes or corn, they'll also go great on this pizza.

For this recipe you’re going to need to shred up some chicken to splay over the pizza dough. If you need to thaw your chicken before cooking it, make sure you don’t make any of these common mistakes people make when defrosting chicken and other meats

Because this recipe calls for a few different ingredients that require chopping and shredding, you’re going to want to make sure you do all of that ahead of time; being prepped and ready to go is one hack chefs recommend for home cooks. Once all of your ingredients are prepped, sauteed and spread over the flatbread, pop it in the oven until the crust is golden and the cheese is melted.

If you’re making this recipe with your kids, consider baking your own homemade pie crust. But, if you’d rather expedite the cooking process, a pre-made crust works just fine. No matter how you choose to prepare this dish, it doesn't change the fact that barbecue chicken flatbread is a great, simple weeknight dinner recipe.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

Ingredients:

1 batch of pizza dough

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 1/2 cup chicken, cooked and shredded

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

3 jalapeño peppers

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, grated

4 scallions, sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 495.

Toss the cooked shredded chicken with ½ cup of the barbecue sauce and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and saute, stirring occasionally, over low heat under very soft, 15-20 minutes.

While the onion is sauteeing, place the jalapeño peppers in a dry skillet over high heat. Cook, turning as needed, until all sides are blackened and blistered.

Remove the peppers to a bowl and cover the bowl with foil or a tea towel. When peppers are cool enough to handle, put on your rubber gloves (I insist!) and slip the skin off the outside of the peppers.

Slice the peppers in half, remove the seeds and ribs and slice into thin strips.

Spray pizza pan with olive oil non-stick cooking spray.

Using your fingertips, press pizza dough into your pizza pan, making a crust around the edges.

Spread the remaining half-cup barbecue sauce over the dough, leaving a one-inch border around the edge.

Top pizza with shredded cheeses.

Spread sauteed onion, roasted jalapeño slices and the shredded chicken evenly over the pizza.

Bake at 495 for 10-12 minutes until the crust is puffed and golden and the cheese melted and bubbly.

Top with chopped scallion and serve.