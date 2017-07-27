Say Goodbye to Coke Zero, Because Coca-Cola Is Replacing It with Something Different

It’s been a good 12 years, but it’s time to say goodbye to Coke Zero. The Coca-Cola company is replacing its zero-sugar soda with a new product called Coke Zero Sugar, which has a different look, name, and recipe. More on Coke Coca-Cola Creates Beverage Pairing Meal Kits With Chef’d

President Trump Pushes a Button to Order Coke on Demand

This is Why McDonald’s Coca-Cola Tastes So Good

You Can Never Order Coke Zero Again in These Countries

Coca-Cola says that as of August, it will be replacing Coke Zero with Coke Zero Sugar in the U.S. Coke Zero Sugar is described as a sugar-free soda that is supposed to taste more like the original Coke than other diet sodas. Coke Zero Sugar, or Coke No Sugar in some markets, has already replaced its old Coke Zero counterpart in several overseas markets, including the U.K., Australia, France, Belgium, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

People freaked out a bit when Coke Zero Sugar was introduced in those countries, but the company says the product is doing well in those markets.

The company describes the change as an “upgrade,” and says Coke Zero Sugar has an “even better-tasting recipe” than the original Coke Zero. Of course neither recipes are available for comparison, because the secret formula for Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most closely guarded recipes.

“We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet, and it will be available across America in August,” Coca-Cola said in a release.

Coke Zero Sugar will have a new, bright red can designed to resemble the style of a classic Coke. Coke Zero’s signature black can with red writing will be retired.

So long, Coke Zero. Fans have until August to stockpile however much they can get their hands on before Coke Zero disappears forever.

Click here to find out why drinking diet soda is one of the worst “healthy” habits you can have.