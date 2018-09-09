Many people can’t start their day without a cup of coffee. And others can’t get through the afternoon and evening without an icy glass of Coca-Cola. But probably not many think to combine the two buzzy drinks. Now a new drink from Coca-Cola blends the two – but you’ll have to travel to try a glass.

Coca-Cola Plus Coffee in cans and bottles rolled out last year in Australia, then came this summer to Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, and it’s just about to hit Japan. In July, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said that “early results are promising.”

Japanese news site SoraNews24 reports that the drink is made with coffee extract powder, and that it has twice the caffeine and half the calories of regular Coca-Cola. It will be offered in Japan’s famous convenience stores and vending machines for 128 yen (U.S. $1.15) beginning on September 17.

Previous reports have said that the beverage will be introduced in other countries, but no list or timetable was available. Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The famous American company has a history of introducing different beverages in countries other than the U.S. Those drinks include Coca-Cola Plus, which has a laxative effect, and frozen squeeze pouches of Coke.

