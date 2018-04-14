A North Carolina restaurant is making headlines this week for topping a burger with a whole tarantula, but Chili’s may have its own challenger for the wacky-burger contest, because the chain is reportedly testing a new monster of a burger that has five different kinds of meat, 1,650 calories, and is topped with both ranch dressing and barbecue sauce. More on Chili's Chili's Is Selling $3.13 Margaritas in Honor of Its Birthday

According to Foodbeast’s Constantine Spyrou, Chili’s new plate-busting creation is called the “Boss Burger,” and it has been released for testing at a handful of Chili’s restaurants around the country. Chili’s has not actually revealed which restaurants currently have the Boss Burger, though, so anybody who wants to try it will have to be ready to hunt for it like one of Willy Wonka's golden tickets.

The Boss Burger sounds like what happens when someone starts adding meat and forgets to say "when." It includes a half-pound beef patty topped with bacon, jalapeño-Cheddar smoked sausage, pulled rib meat, and smoked brisket. Then all that is topped with Cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, barbecue sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Anybody who does manage to find a Boss Burger at a participating Chili’s restaurant will have to tell the rest of us how it tastes, and also how they managed to fit it in their mouth. For more food mysteries, check out these 15 things you probably didn’t know about Chili’s.