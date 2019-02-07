Cheetos Flamin' Hot Asteroids Will Re-enter Earth’s Orbit

Chester Cheetah felt a little left out at the Super Bowl, and so the animated animal decided to let some big news slip. In a video in which the Cheetos mascot raps about how Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos are getting all the attention that he feels he deserves, Chester reveals that a discontinued snack is on its way back: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Asteroids.

The Best Discontinued Snack Foods From the Decade You Were Born

Never heard of Asteroids? The red, round little snacks came out in the 2000s, and are so beloved that thousands of people follow a Facebook page devoted to bringing them back. According to a 2002 commercial, Asteroids came in a tall can, not a bag, and were part of a line called Cheetos Go Snacks, which were eminently portable.

I had to come through and remind @Doritos who's the real Flamin' Hot OG 🔊 SOUND ON #FlaminHotCheetos pic.twitter.com/IHT33MX4qz — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) February 3, 2019

A representative for Cheetos confirmed to The Daily Meal in an email that the snacks are returning to stores around the end of this month, and should spark plenty of fond memories. They’ll be priced at $1.19 per 1.25-ounce can.

“Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Asteroids are returning as the same product fans remember and love with fun new packaging,” the representative confirmed. “(Asteroids are now) part of the new Flavor Shots lineup." Other snacks in that product line include Doritos Fiery Habanero Triangles, Doritos Nacho Cheese Nuts, and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Nuts, the representative said.

Fans are likely to be thrilled. The Facebook fan page has been up for nearly eight years, with plenty of comments from fans awaiting another asteroid fly-by. Janice Santiago Simental wrote in 2011, “They practically melt in your mouth!! Mmmmmm!!!” And Marissa Anchondo added, “I remember I would use the lid as a cup and pour them in there.”

While you’re waiting for Asteroids to re-enter Earth’s orbit, check out these old-school snacks we bet you completely forgot existed.