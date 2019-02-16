Here’s your excuse to meat up with friends at Boston Market. The restaurant chain now offers a new rotisserie beef offering, rotisserie brisket.

The brisket is slow-cooked in the restaurant’s rotisserie, and served as a meal with a side of hickory BBQ sauce, choice of two side dishes, and fresh-baked cornbread.

"When we first launched rotisserie prime rib last year, demand went through the roof, so we felt now was the perfect time to introduce our next red meat offering, our new rotisserie brisket,” said Tony Fialho, Boston Market director of culinary innovation, in a statement. “You never know what we might cook up next in our rotisserie ovens!"

But be careful about when you head to the restaurant. The rotisserie brisket meals are only offered on Monday and Tuesday evenings starting at 5 p.m., and while supplies last. An individual meal costs $13.99.

Boston Market has also extended the availability of rotisserie prime rib, which is now offered after 5 p.m on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and after 12 p.m. on Sunday. That meal includes slow-cooked rotisserie prime rib, two sides, fresh cornbread, horseradish cream sauce and au jus.

Boston Market has more than 440 U.S. locations. Still, if you prefer to cook your own beef at home, here’s how to grill the perfect steak.