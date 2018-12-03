Black Christmas tree
I’m Dreaming Of A … Black Christmas Tree?

By
The White House went red, and now some are turning the classic holiday symbol black.

Most of us are used to green Christmas trees, and this year, the White House chose blood-red trees. But now black Christmas trees are the hot hue.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State

“Good Morning America” reported on the trend this week, with anchors seeming a bit skeptical that the new shade could ever replace the traditional green tree.

A representative for home-furnishings company Wayfair.com told “GMA” that searches for black trees are up 70 percent compared to 2017. And Treetopia.com told Fox News the site sells seven different black Christmas trees, “from Tuxedo Black to Stiletto Black Pencil to the new Black Blue Ombre.”

Black and plaid tree

Treetopia/decorated by Jen Perkins

The extreme look isn't for everyone, but if your ornaments lean towards white and silver, or if your home decorating style can be best defined as “stark,” you’re might want to color your Christmas world differently this year. You’d be in good company: Instagram.com has more than 9,600 photo posts that are hashtagged #blackchristmastree.

Tuxedo tree

Treetopia
Related
Trees aside, black has made its way into numerous food products over the last few years. Black hamburger buns have popped up to honor Batman, Halloween or for various other reasons, although at least one of them posed a little personal problem. But while you’re in a seasonal mood, check out the most popular holiday recipe in every state.

 

