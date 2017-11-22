How to Fry a Turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a great time to try out new recipes, haul out the old ones, and just enjoy the extra time to cook and be merry around your loved ones. Besides all the usual Thanksgiving traditions like pumpkin pie and stuffing, frying the turkey has become increasingly popular over the years. If you know what you’re doing and want to try something a little different, this is a really fantastic way to keep all the moisture inside the bird — as opposed to roasting, which often results in a dried-out turkey if you’re not religiously basting that bird every 15 minutes or so.



There's a lot of pressure on the cook this time of year, so make sure you are well-prepared and have a plan of action when it comes to taking on this kind of ambitious project. Turkey is known for its flavorful white meat and extremely juicy dark meat, both of which are amplified by deep frying the bird. The crispy outer skin is the real winner here, but really it's all about the sides at this holiday, so make sure to choose some tasty crowd-pleasers.