We spend a lot of time here at The Daily Meal curating and writing recipes. We try to offer readers a range of ideas and possibilities, so we turn to the latest cookbooks to aid us in providing new, top-notch dishes each week.

For the 50 Most Popular Recipes of 2017 gallery, click here.

Now that the year is coming to a close, we decided to look back over the past 12 months to find the recipes that have proven to be the most popular and put them all in one easy to find place! We turned to our analytics for insight into which dishes were most beloved by our readers in 2017.

Some of the recipes are not so surprising — after all, tropical smoothies, barbecue ribs, and cheesecake are all delicious things to make, right? Some of the top recipes did, however, take us by surprise, with some imitation crab recipes taking top spots on our list and one rather buggy appetizer making it into the top four. Who could have predicted that?

So go ahead and check out our list of the most popular recipes of 2017.

#50 Corn Pudding

#49 Bishi (Armenian Zeppole)

#48 The Cheesecake Factory's SkinnyLicious White Chicken Chili

#47 Herbed Hummus

#46 Best Burger Recipe Ever

#45 Memphis-Style Dry-Rubbed Ribs

#44 Championship Glazed Ribs

#43 Candied Bacon

#42 Bowtie Pasta Salad With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta, and Spinach

#41 Healthy Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

#40 Blackened Rockfish With Garlic Lime Butter

#39 Honey Mustard Turkey Tenderloin Recipe

#38 Grilled Octopus With Lemon and Olive Oil

#37 Imitation Crab Roll

#36 Ground Beef With Onions and Peppers

#35 Monay (Filipino Bread Rolls)

#34 Imitation Crab Macaroni and Cheese

#33 Best Layered Burrito Bake

#32 Hoecakes (Fried Cornbread)

#31 Slow Cooker Barbecue Ribs

#30 Cake Crumb Cookies

#29 Baked Swordfish

#28 Guy Fieri’s Texas Chili

#27 Crock-Pot Shepherd's Pie

#26 The Tropical Kale Smoothie

#25 Vegan Turmeric Latte

#24 This Is the Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in the World

#23 Sweet Potato Casserole

#22 Ground Turkey Stuffed Peppers

#21 The Ultimate Chicken Pot Pie

#20 Perfect Southern Fried Chicken

#19 Cheesecake Factory's Fresh Banana Cream Cheesecake

#18 Lobster Linguine With White Wine Sauce

#17 Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Bacon

#16 In-N-Out's Special Sauce

#15 The Skin-Brightening Kale Smoothie

#14 Pine Mountain Flame Burger

#13 McDonald's Cheeseburger

#12 Quaker Oats' Prize-Winning Meatloaf

#11 What's a Coronarita, and How to Make One

#10 Slow-Cooker Buffalo Wings

#9 Imitation Crab Linguine

#8 The Barefoot Contessa's Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast

#7 Perfect Brisket

#6 Buffalo Wild Wings' Wings and Sauce

#5 Hard-Boiled Eggs in the Microwave

#4 Fried Green Tomato Hornworms

#3 McDonald’s Hash Browns

#2 Roasted Turkey Tenderloins

#1 Imitation Crab Meat Crab Cake