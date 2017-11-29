We spend a lot of time here at The Daily Meal curating and writing recipes. We try to offer readers a range of ideas and possibilities, so we turn to the latest cookbooks to aid us in providing new, top-notch dishes each week.
For the 50 Most Popular Recipes of 2017 gallery, click here.
Now that the year is coming to a close, we decided to look back over the past 12 months to find the recipes that have proven to be the most popular and put them all in one easy to find place! We turned to our analytics for insight into which dishes were most beloved by our readers in 2017.
Some of the recipes are not so surprising — after all, tropical smoothies, barbecue ribs, and cheesecake are all delicious things to make, right? Some of the top recipes did, however, take us by surprise, with some imitation crab recipes taking top spots on our list and one rather buggy appetizer making it into the top four. Who could have predicted that?
So go ahead and check out our list of the most popular recipes of 2017.
#48 The Cheesecake Factory's SkinnyLicious White Chicken Chili
#45 Memphis-Style Dry-Rubbed Ribs
#42 Bowtie Pasta Salad With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta, and Spinach
#41 Healthy Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
#40 Blackened Rockfish With Garlic Lime Butter
#39 Honey Mustard Turkey Tenderloin Recipe
#38 Grilled Octopus With Lemon and Olive Oil
#36 Ground Beef With Onions and Peppers
#35 Monay (Filipino Bread Rolls)
#34 Imitation Crab Macaroni and Cheese
#32 Hoecakes (Fried Cornbread)
#26 The Tropical Kale Smoothie
#24 This Is the Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in the World
#22 Ground Turkey Stuffed Peppers
#21 The Ultimate Chicken Pot Pie
#20 Perfect Southern Fried Chicken
#19 Cheesecake Factory's Fresh Banana Cream Cheesecake
#18 Lobster Linguine With White Wine Sauce
#17 Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Bacon
#15 The Skin-Brightening Kale Smoothie
#14 Pine Mountain Flame Burger
#12 Quaker Oats' Prize-Winning Meatloaf
#11 What's a Coronarita, and How to Make One
#8 The Barefoot Contessa's Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast
#6 Buffalo Wild Wings' Wings and Sauce
#5 Hard-Boiled Eggs in the Microwave
#4 Fried Green Tomato Hornworms
