The Best Food and Drink in North Dakota

If all you know about North Dakota comes from Fargo, well, let us help round out the picture. The Roughrider State may have a far-flung population of less than a million people, but we found representatives from the major metropolitan areas: Grand Forks, Bismarck, and – of course – Fargo. It’s all a part of our first-annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: North Dakota (Slideshow)

Not surprisingly, perhaps, North Dakota cuisine isn’t exactly diverse. Choosing a steakhouse was easy, but tracking down the best taco? We found literally “a taco.” This isn’t a state to go for luxurious hospitality but rather self-sufficient hunting and gathering.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and farmers markets to its best dive bar and craft brewery in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our North Dakota slideshow here.