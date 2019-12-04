Eat, Drink and Be Merry on These Adults-Only Christmas Train Rides

Many holiday traditions like writing letters to Santa, meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus in person and taking an old-fashioned Christmas train ride revolve around creating a magical experience for children. But why should kids have all the fun? Some holiday events focus on attracting older crowds who also want to experience some holiday cheer including adults-only Christmas train rides.

These magical Christmas rides on charming, decorated vintage trains offer lovely winter views along with onboard entertainment and treats catered to adult taste buds. The Nightcap with St. Nick ride at Tennessee Valley Railroad in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a 21-plus, first-class affair with cocktails and desserts as well as carolers and storytellers all aboard a 1940s passenger car. Attendees will stay nice and warm with hot chocolate, coffee and tea as well as egg nog and cocktails spiked with Tennessee whiskey, peppermint schnapps, brandy or Bailey's Irish Cream.

The Christmas Wine Trains at Grapevine Vintage Railroad in Grapevine, Texas, are also 21-plus. Adults can enjoy the charm of the decorated Victorian-style coaches while eating heavy hors d’oeuvres and sipping glasses of locally made wine.

Other Christmas train rides offer adults-only seating during the day. The North Pole Express at the Steam Railroading Institution in Owosso, Michigan, only allows those 18 and older to ride in its Pere Marquette Parlour lounge car with glass ceilings. Along with panoramic views, riders can purchase seasonal cocktails from a cash bar as well as enjoy complimentary holiday hors d’oeuvres, sweets and hot chocolate.



These special adults-only holiday train rides are just some of the best Christmas train rides in America.