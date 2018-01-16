It’s generally a good idea to avoid surprising or scaring a person carrying a hot beverage, because the hot liquid could get spilled. It’s an especially bad idea to try to rob a person carrying a hot beverage, as a couple of allegedly would-be thieves discovered this weekend when they tried to rob a woman leaving a 7-Eleven, and wound up getting a piping hot cup of convenience store hot chocolate thrown at them. More on Crime Chick-fil-A Accused of Kicking Out Breastfeeding Mother for ‘Indecency’

According to WJLA, a 50-year-old woman was leaving a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, at night on Sunday, January 14, when two men allegedly approached her and demanded she hand over the car. Police reportedly say one of the men was carrying a handgun.

But when the attempted carjacking allegedly happened, the woman responded by hitting one of them with her bag. Then the woman’s 22-year-old daughter reportedly came running out of the 7-Eleven carrying a cup of hot chocolate, and she threw it right at them. Both of the suspects allegedly ran away after she threw the hot cocoa, and police are still looking for them.

Police say neither of the women was injured, and the attackers did not get any of their belongings. One hopes the woman at least got another hot chocolate after all that.