25 Best Party Foods Your Guests Will Love

When hosting a party, the success of your get-together comes down to three things: good friends, plenty of drinks, and great food. But what makes an appetizer suitable for your next soiree? For most, it means that whatever you serve, be it a deviled potato or a miniature taco, it can be eaten in one bite. “If you’re supposed to be eating it with your fingers while standing up and holding a drink,” says Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen, “it should really be bite-sized and not terribly drippy or greasy to pick up.” Cara Eisenpress and Phoebe Lapine of Big Girls Small Kitchen agree. “It should be easy to eat with one hand — you don’t want to look awkward.” For your next get-together, eschew the nachos, and reconsider serving lamb sliders that are just a bit too big to be enjoyed with only five fingers. Instead, pick out a couple of these party-friendly foods that are both delicious and can be enjoyed with ease, like a shot glass of soup, or a vodka-infused tomato.

So what differentiates the good from the bad, when it comes to party food? Size definitely matters. But so too does the ease with which you can assemble the appetizer while your guests are there, because inevitably you’ll need to refresh the spread at least once during the night. “If it takes too long to assemble or bring the food to the right temperature, it will stress you out,” says Jessica Hertle of Bite-Sized Blog. Consider their potato latkes, for example. The latkes can be prepared in advance, and then reheated just before serving. Plus, they’re a vehicle for a myriad of garnishes, from a horseradish sauce to homemade apple chutney. Of course, taste is paramount, too. “Even though the appetizer is bite-sized, it should pack a punch of flavor in order to tickle and tantalize your palate,” says Alison Awerbuch, chef/partner at Abigail Kirsch Catering Relationships.