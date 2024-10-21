Here's What You Get If You Order An Unwich At Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's has some pretty popular sandwiches, and it has some other ingenious menu items. The sandwich chain designed one of its most popular — the Unwich — to cater to customers with gluten allergies or those living a low-carb lifestyle. But it turns out lettuce is a refreshingly delicious vehicle for sandwich toppings, regardless of your dietary restrictions (or lack thereof). Plus, it's an excellent way to take control of your micronutrients if that's what you're into. However, it may or may not turn what you're eating into one of the healthiest menu items at Jimmy John's.

The Unwich isn't a specific sandwich with its own ingredients. Instead, it's a style of sandwich (seemingly somewhat of a hand salad) that substitutes iceberg lettuce for the sandwich bread. It's available on virtually JJ's entire menu; you can even order Jimmy John's wraps Unwich-style.

According to Jimmy John's website, it reduces the calorie count by 230-350 calories per sandwich. The calorie savings aren't as good with the wraps, though, as the tortillas it uses have significantly fewer calories than its bread. Whatever you order, getting one is easy.