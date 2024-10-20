The Easily Avoidable Mistake That Leads To Flavorless Iced Drinks

Although there's something undeniably lovely about a warm, steaming mug of coffee, iced drinks are a hot commodity. Major coffee companies — like Starbucks, Maxwell House, and Keurig — have seen a rise in the sales of cold coffee products. Even as shops are upping their game on iced drink offerings, there are more and more products on the market that are geared toward helping you make a perfect iced coffee at home.

Getting a great glass of iced coffee isn't as easy as just pouring your regular brew over ice, and not accounting for ice melt means you'll end up with a drink that's not going to do your coffee justice. At all. Get your ratios wrong and you'll water down your drink to end up with something bland instead of flavorful.

Fortunately, there's a very easy way to prevent this from happening, and guarantee your iced drink is going to be just as delicious on the last sip as it was on the first: Brew your coffee at a much different ratio than you're used to. While most hot coffee is brewed with a recommended ratio of 16 grams of water for every 1 gram of grounds, opt for less water (or more coffee). Switch that ratio up to 12:1, or double the strength with 8:1. That will help account for melting ice, and there's a few other things to consider when it comes to making that perfect iced coffee.