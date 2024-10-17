14 Toppings That Completely Take Your Corn On The Cob To The Next Level
For such an easy-to-love dish, it's surprisingly easy to make a mistake and mess up corn on the cob. You know what the biggest mistake is, though? Forgetting to add toppings. Corn on the cob's flavor, with its gentle, buttery sweetness, can act as a base note for dozens of different toppings that add more pronounced and confident tastes. You can lean into that sweetness by dousing it with sweet-sour sauces, go the whole hog with unexpected ingredients like jelly or caramel, or push things in totally the other direction, emphasizing sharp or salty notes to create extra dynamics.
Adding toppings to corn on the cob is also a superb way to introduce new textures. While the moist snap of each bite of corn has a slight crunch to it, rolling your corn on the cob in crunchier ingredients can make it way more interesting. You don't need to stick to just one topping, either: A combination of ingredients can be added to corn to make street food favorites like Indian corn on the cob. To get the lowdown on the best toppings to use, we spoke with Chef Dale Talde, two-time "Top Chef" contestant and author of "Asian-American," and Executive Chef Thomas George of Bombay Brasserie in San Francisco. With decades of experience between the two, Talde and George are well-placed to talk all things corn.
1. Chopped bacon can give your corn smokiness and deep flavor
Everyone knows that bacon can make plenty of foods better, and corn on the cob is no exception. "If you're looking to infuse your corn with a smoky flavor, a classic choice is chopped bacon," says Dale Talde. "Its natural smokiness complements nearly everything, and when combined with corn's natural sweetness, it creates a delicious pairing." Bacon has a rich combination of smokiness and savoriness that deepens the fresh flavor of the corn, and it also has a slightly sweet edge that boosts the corn's bright notes. Its fat content also gives the corn a smoother flavor, and stops it from being too vegetal.
Thomas George also highlights the textural possibilities that bacon provides. When cooked well, it can give your corn a little extra crunch. If you want to highlight the bacon's smoky notes even more, make sure you char your corn on the cob well. Bear in mind that you'll need to chop your bacon pretty finely to consistently coat your corn, and to avoid any large chunks. You'll also need some way to keep the bacon stuck to the corn, like a little sauce or melted butter.
2. Parmesan adds complex flavor and a slight crunch
Parmesan isn't just for pasta, folks. This sharp Italian cheese can immediately boost the flavor and texture of your corn, and its intensity allows it to do so in relatively small quantities. "Parmesan is a great choice for corn on the cob because it adds a crispy texture and a nutty flavor that compliments the sweetness of the corn," states Thomas George. "It also holds spices and seasonings well, making it perfect for combinations like chili garlic parmesan corn."
Dale Talde agrees that Parmesan, and other cheeses, can improve corn on the cob significantly. "I'm a big fan of sharp cheeses like cotija and Parmesan. If you want to have something that contrasts with the sweetness of corn, add either of these to get that delicious sweet and salty flavor," says Talde. Cotija will have a milder, more milky taste than Parmesan if it's fresh, but aged varieties will be more similar to the Italian cheese. It's worth bearing in mind that neither Cotija nor Parmesan melt super well, so ensure that you add something to your corn on the cob first so that it sticks to the surface. It's also worth remembering that if you want to extract maximum crispiness from your Parmesan, you'll need to fry it, either beforehand or when already attached to your corn.
3. For smoothness and spice, smother corn with sriracha mayo
If you want to bring your corn on the cob to life, there's only one ingredient you really need: Sriracha mayo. This spicy mayo is a favorite of Dale Talde for its sheer complexity alone. "The combination of fermented chilis and garlic with creamy mayo creates a wonderful addition," says Talde. "It's zesty, spicy and creamy, making it a versatile choice for a variety of corn on the cobs."
You'll be amazed at just how much flavor sriracha mayo adds to corn on the cob, but as Talde notes, it can also be used as a base layer for tons of other ingredients. Try combining sriracha mayo with chopped onions for a sharp flavor, or sprinkle on some crunchy brown sugar to heighten its sweet notes. Once a niche ingredient, sriracha mayo can now be found in most major supermarkets, as well as specialty stores. If you can't find it, though, it's incredibly easy to make sriracha mayo at home. You just need three ingredients: Sriracha, mayonnaise, and a spritz of lemon juice. Mix them together, and get ready for your corn on the cob to be the best it's ever been.
4. If you want some heat, grab the grain mustard
One flavor note that corn doesn't have is heat, but it's a note that the vegetable handles excellently. You don't have to just add heat through chili powder or fiery hot sauces, though — grain mustard will do just fine. "I like to top corn on the cob with grain mustard for its texture and peppery pungent taste," says Thomas George. Grain mustard brings a slight crunch to corn on the cob that smooth mustard doesn't provide, and its seeds lodge themselves in the nooks and crannies on the corn's surface, giving it flavorful little corners.
Crucially, though, grain mustard can be overpoweringly hot, so make sure you're using it sparingly. A small amount rubbed over your corn on the cob will give it more than enough flavor without overpowering things. You may also want to mix your mustard with other ingredients to stop it from dominating the flavors in your dish. George recommends mixing mustard with honey for some extra sweetness, and to balance out the stronger mustard flavors. You can also mix mustard with mayo to smooth things out and add some creamy notes.
5. Fried shallots give corn on the cob a sweet crunch
Want to give your corn immediate crunch? Fried shallots are the way to go. "Try adding fried shallots to corn," recommends Dale Talde. "They complement just about anything, including corn, adding a sweet and savory flavor reminiscent of onions, which takes the dish to a whole new level of deliciousness." We like to think of fried shallots a bit like amped-up breadcrumbs, with their umami notes and deep aroma adding way more complexity. Just like breadcrumbs, you can season them with all manner of herbs and spices, and sharpen them up by tossing them in sea salt.
Although you can easily whip up some crispy shallots using a nifty microwave hack at home, you can also find large pots of them, ready-made, in specialty stores. These sidestep the work of chopping and frying your alliums, delivering massive flavor in no time at all. As fried shallots are pretty dry, they won't stick to corn on the cob on their own, so make sure you add a base coat of your favorite sauce before topping them. You can also simply dab a little melted butter on them, which will act as a glue for the shallots.
6. Throw pesto on corn for fresh, herbal flavor
Corn's bright, sunny flavor notes don't always need to be contrasted: Sometimes, you can play right into them, and adding pesto to corn on the cob does just that. Thomas George likes to add pesto to his corn on the cob to introduce additional freshness, with the herbal, verdant notes of the sauce adding a real vitality to the dish. It's also Dale Talde's top choice for an Italian-themed dinner. "I like to consider the theme of the dinner we're preparing. For example, if we're having an Italian-themed outdoor cookout, pesto would be a great choice," he says, with the pesto-topped corn fitting in perfectly alongside pastas and Caprese salads.
It's not just herbal flavors that pop in pesto, though. The sauce also has sharp, savory, salty notes from its cheese, and a nutty warmth from the pine nuts in the mix. Add to that, the unctuous and rich flavors of olive oil, and your corn on the cob is about to pop. While store-bought pestos can certainly hit the spot, we'd always recommend making your own for maximum freshness.
7. Use a combination of spices to make Indian corn on the cob
If you want a delicious side dish in no time at all, Thomas George recommends whipping up some Indian corn on the cob using a few key ingredients. "Indian corn on the cob, known as Bhutta, is flame-grilled and topped with a flavorful spice blend of Kashmiri chili powder, cumin, chaat masala, and black salt," George says. "It's finished with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro."
Indian corn on the cob is the ideal dish to serve at a barbecue, and it's best cooked on a charcoal grill. The charcoal infuses deep, smoky flavor into the corn, deepening the impact of the spices. For the most authentic result, make the effort to find the specific spices you need. Kashmiri chili powder, for example, tends to be a little bit milder than regular chili powder, which allows its subtle flavors to shine through. Similarly, chaat masala is different from other spice mixes like garam masala, with its tangy flavor notes giving your corn extra layers.
8. Asian-style corn on the cob requires scallion and sausage
Corn on the cob doesn't merely have to be a side dish — with the right toppings and flavor combos, it can turn into a meal of its very own. One of Dale Talde's favorite ways to beef up his corn on the cob while adding huge flavor is to make his Asian-style corn. "You can easily transform boring corn on the cob with Asian ingredients, giving this vegetable a delicious twist," Talde says. "For me, I start by blanching the corn, and then grilling it. Next, simply pile on the toppings! Drizzle Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Mayo, add scallions and cilantro, and for some crunch, use crumbled Chinese sausage and fried wonton crisps."
This recipe is simple, but creates a huge amount of flavor and texture. The fried wonton crisps and scallions give two different types of crunch, while the crumbled Chinese sausage (often known by its Cantonese name of lap cheong) delivers a meaty chewiness. Flavor-wise, this recipe also bursts with different taste notes, with the sriracha mayo adding spice, the sausage adding savoriness and a touch of sweetness, and the scallions and cilantro adding peppery freshness. The fried wonton crisps, meanwhile, give a lovely salty smack at the very end. Trust us on this one: Once you try making your corn on the cob this way, you'll never do it any other way again.
9. BBQ sauce adds easy flavor
Your corn on the cob's toppings needn't be complicated and time-consuming. Sometimes, all you need is a drizzle of BBQ sauce. "The smoky, tangy, and slightly sweet flavors of BBQ sauce enhance the natural sweetness of the corn while adding a bold, savory contrast," says Thomas George. As corn on the cob is a side dish that's perfect for barbecues, this combo is a natural choice, and allows the corn to better assimilate into your other dishes.
Well-made BBQ sauces can be extraordinarily complex and don't lean too heavily into sweetness or smokiness. Having said this, bad BBQ sauces can be cloying and heavy, so don't just be content to use whatever you have lurking at the back of your cupboard. It's also helpful to just use a small amount of BBQ sauce on your corn. Too much, and you'll completely overpower the flavor of the corn itself — remember, you want it to boost the vegetable, not mask it. We like to dab BBQ sauce onto our corn using a basting brush to ensure an even coverage.
10. The best way to improve corn? With more corn
If you want to add crunch to your corn without changing its flavor too much, then we've got an ingenious solution for you, courtesy of Dale Talde. "I love corn in all its forms, including corn nuts. Adding these as a topping doubles down on the corn flavor and creates something fantastic," he recommends. Throwing corn nuts on corn adds a serious crunch to your corn on the cob while honoring its base flavor. While you can add corn nuts that have any seasoning blend you like, we prefer to keep things simple and clean with regular salted corn nuts.
It's useful to mention that placing whole corn nuts onto corn can make the dish pretty bulky and difficult to eat, so it might be worth breaking them down a bit first. As they're so crunchy, chopping corn nuts can be tough (and may also blunt your knife), so we'd recommend pulsing them in a spice grinder or breaking them down in a pestle and mortar. If you want that same crunch but don't have any corn nuts to hand, Talde recommends using regular nuts instead, saying, "You might also consider pairing corn with peanuts. They have great texture, and using toasted or even candied nuts can really amplify the sweetness of the corn."
11. Chutney can contrast your corn on the cob excellently
Want to add intensity to your corn? Chutney is the way to go. This condiment adds loads of complexity to your corn, and the best thing about it is that there are loads of different kinds. Mint and cilantro chutney, for example, gives your corn a sprightly edge. "Refreshing and herbaceous, this chutney adds a zesty, cooling contrast to the sweetness of the corn, making for a bright and flavorful pairing," says Thomas George. Alternatively, if you like something sharper, go for a date and tamarind chutney. "This sweet and tangy chutney offers a rich depth of flavor that compliments corn's sweetness with a hint of sourness and spice," George says.
Just remember that chutneys have strong flavors and can easily be overpowering, so be wary not to use too much. It's best to just drizzle a little bit over your corn, giving each bite a hint of flavor without drenching it. For the best results, char your corn on the cob well: This is particularly important when you're using cooling chutneys, as the resulting contrast is to die for.
12. Unexpected ingredients can give your corn on the cob a boost of sweetness
Corn on the cob tends to lean into the savory side of things, but there's no reason why you can't go in the other direction. "There are numerous ingredients you can add to enhance corn's sweetness — many of which might come as a surprise," says Dale Talde. "Some options include condensed milk, caramel, blueberry or cherry jam, and more." Although going sweet with your corn may seem like an odd choice, the earthy notes of the corn itself will stop things from becoming too sugary and weird-tasting, and you'll be surprised at how well it works.
It's usually a good idea not to only use sweet elements, though: Try to offset your sweeter additions with something else. A sprinkle of salt can do the trick here, as it helps to balance out the sweetness and create an exciting combination of flavor qualities. A sprinkle of chili flakes can also add an undercurrent of heat to the sweetness that adds a little excitement.
13. Smoked peppers add fiery heat
Corn and spice is a timeless combo, and there are few ways better to add spice than to use smoked peppers. Dale Talde recommends opting for chipotles. Chipotle peppers give corn a deep, smoky flavor and a gently-developing spice that soon becomes a fiery heat. They can also give your corn a pleasing sour edge, which offsets the bright, sweet, juicy notes of the vegetable.
Adding chipotle peppers is easiest in powdered form: Just sprinkle a little bit onto your corn on the cob, and you're good to go. You can also incorporate chipotles packed in adobo sauce into your corn dish. Simply slice your peppers into tiny chunks, and then roll your corn on the cob in them, studding the outside with gloriously sharp globules of flavor. It can help to first smear your corn on the cob in mayo, so that the peppers stick even better. The adobo sauce will temper the smokiness of the chipotles so it's not too overpowering, while adding a sharp, vinegary taste to your dish.
14. Coat your corn with seasoning mixes
If you want to give your corn on the cob flavor, but don't want to spend hours preparing the perfect topping, we hear you. Cooking is a lot of work! Luckily, all you need for a quick taste boost is a good seasoning mix. Seasoning mixes are favored by both Dale Talde and Thomas George for their corn, and Talde tends to think logically about the types he uses. "The seasoning mixes I choose for corn on the cob depend on the dinner theme. For a Middle Eastern meal, zaatar is a fantastic spice blend. If you're going for a traditional BBQ, I recommend using a BBQ spice rub that includes paprika and garlic powder."
Luckily, George's favorite seasoning mixes are all things that you can find in your local store. Chili lime is a top choice, adding a sourness and sprightliness alongside a deep heat. Cajun seasoning, meanwhile, gives your corn on the cob spicy and smoky flavors, and fits right in alongside barbecued meats or grilled veggies. Even a simple chili garlic seasoning mix can work wonders.