The Arby's Menu Item We Didn't Expect To Be One Of The Unhealthiest

In the world of fast food, Arby's is all about the meat. The restaurant chain offers a variety of sandwiches that not only showcase its famous roast beef, but also corned beef, brisket, and white meats like chicken and turkey. But, when it comes to finding something healthy on the menu, some may be mistaken to think it's all about the size of the bread, and look to its Crispy Chicken Club Wrap. The thin tortilla-like wrapping may appear to have fewer carbohydrates than Arby's brioche and sesame buns and its onion roll, but it's higher in carbs and also has enough sodium and saturated fat to fill one of the brand's signature 10-gallon hats.

In fact, it's the sodium and saturated fat you need to watch out for most when ordering at Arby's or any other fast food chain. Because of its potential to increase the risk for high blood pressure and stroke, the FDA recommends a maximum of 2300 milligrams of sodium per day. The maximum amount for saturated fat, which is linked to an increased risk for heart disease, is 22 grams. The Crispy Chicken Club Wrap alone has 1874 milligrams of sodium and 14 grams of saturated fat, making it one of the unhealthiest items you can order at the restaurant.