You Can Thank Lipton For The Iconic Pairing Of Chips And Dip
Chips and dip can be found at just about every gathering where food is involved. It's been a classic combination at parties since your grandmother first invited the neighbors over. More recent iterations of the combination include any chip with bean dip, hummus, or everyone's favorite spinach and artichoke dip.
If you threw a party at the end of the 1950s, you might have treated your guests to a new sensation: potato chips and Lipton onion dip. Originally called California dip, this party staple came when convenience foods were having a heyday, making this easy dip a popular pantry staple. To be the hit of the neighborhood, all a harried housewife had to do was open an envelope of Lipton onion soup mix and stir it into a container of sour cream. Instant party!
The simple envelope was the secret to a soiree's success. Today, the contents remain very similar: dehydrated onions, cornstarch, onion powder, and a host of other savory spices. Despite being an onion soup, there isn't beef in the ingredients as in traditional French onion soup, making it a dip suitable for vegetarians.
A nostalgic favorite
However, contrary to what you may think, Lipton did not invent the classic dip. That honor goes to an unknown woman in California who first had the idea of combining the dry onion soup mix with sour cream. The idea spread, and by 1958, Lipton started including the recipe on its boxes of soup mix, where it's still seen today.
Today, the beauty of Lipton onion dip lies in its simplicity and the nostalgia it evokes. What could be easier than mixing an envelope of dry ingredients with an ordinary container of sour cream? Scooping up the creamy concoction with a crispy chip may bring back childhood memories better than any other comfort food.
March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day, but you don't have to wait until then to celebrate the winning combination of crunchy chips and a savory dip. Make any day National Chip and Dip Day by mixing up a bowl of that American classic Lipton onion dip. Just remember: double dipping isn't allowed.