You Can Thank Lipton For The Iconic Pairing Of Chips And Dip

Chips and dip can be found at just about every gathering where food is involved. It's been a classic combination at parties since your grandmother first invited the neighbors over. More recent iterations of the combination include any chip with bean dip, hummus, or everyone's favorite spinach and artichoke dip.

If you threw a party at the end of the 1950s, you might have treated your guests to a new sensation: potato chips and Lipton onion dip. Originally called California dip, this party staple came when convenience foods were having a heyday, making this easy dip a popular pantry staple. To be the hit of the neighborhood, all a harried housewife had to do was open an envelope of Lipton onion soup mix and stir it into a container of sour cream. Instant party!

The simple envelope was the secret to a soiree's success. Today, the contents remain very similar: dehydrated onions, cornstarch, onion powder, and a host of other savory spices. Despite being an onion soup, there isn't beef in the ingredients as in traditional French onion soup, making it a dip suitable for vegetarians.