The Steps You Shouldn't Skip When Adding Meat To Quiche

Whether you're looking to up your Sunday brunch game, or need to use up leftover veggies, a quiche covers all the bases. The elegant custard-based dish baked in a savory crust can be made with almost any ingredients as long as you have eggs, but they're extra satisfying when you add some breakfast meat like bacon, sausage, and ham. Don't just dump raw meat into your quiche crust, however. We recently talked to Mary Nguyen, chef and founder at Olive & Finch Collective in Denver, Colorado, about making meaty quiches, and she said that you shouldn't skip the step of cooking meats before adding them to the mix to control the consistency and cut down on the fat.

"Definitely pre-cook meats like sausage and bacon," said Nguyen. "Just like with veggies, you want to render out the fat and avoid adding extra grease to the quiche. She added that pre-cooking meats will help blend the flavors and seasonings together. The only meat you don't need to cook ahead, she said, is ham since it's already cooked, so you can add it directly without worrying about the texture or extra fat.