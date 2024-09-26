Turn Frozen Waffles Into Croutons For A Salad Like Nothing Else

The sour profile of vinaigrettes adds a pop that contrasts with the sweetness of your waffle croutons, along with any pickled ingredients. On the flip side, you can really play up the sweet aspect by using ingredients like honey in your dressing, and add-ins like cranberries in your salad. Berries of all kinds marry well with the taste of waffles, which anyone who has spread jam on an Eggo could tell you. Or you can lean hard into the "deconstructed breakfast" aspect and whip up a bed of greens with bacon crisps and a fried egg on top, sprinkled with your waffle croutons and a maple syrup glaze. Adding fried chicken to your salad with the croutons gives a fresh, fun spin on chicken and waffles. The possibilities are endless.

The great thing is that you can prepare an elaborate gourmet salad with these croutons that's fit for a dinner party. Or, grab some bagged salad off the shelf, thaw a frozen protein, and whip up an easy and delicious weeknight meal.

If you are making your waffle croutons to impress a crowd, you could make waffles from scratch using a simple, classic recipe, but frozen waffles do the job just fine. At their best, frozen waffles are a vehicle for nostalgia that make diners smile just to see them on a plate.