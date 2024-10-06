The Fried Chicken Reheating Method You Should Try To Avoid

Whether you grabbed a bucket bigger than your stomach from KFC or just wanted to meal plan some homemade fried chicken, heating it back up to warm and crispy is no easy task. There are a dozen-plus ways you can mess it up, from drying out the chicken to ruining the crunchy crust. A great way to ruin both is to try using your broiler.

Now, using your broiler to reheat fried chicken isn't immediately wrong. It's just easy for it to go wrong because of the intense, directed heat. Most broilers operate around 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and that heat usually comes from the top of the oven and points down. While this can rapidly reheat your chicken, it can also cause it to burn just as fast. Plus, the direction of the heat means the top of your chicken gets disproportionately warmed compared to the bottom.

If you do need to use your broiler, putting your chicken on the lowest possible rack gives you a little breathing room; just don't look away for a second, or the next time you check it, it'll probably be burned. Additionally, keep to thinner pieces such as the wings so there's less risk of a hot exterior and cold interior.