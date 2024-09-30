The Wacky New York Bar That Looks Like It's Right Out Of A Trailer Park

You can find just about anything in the Big Apple, including a wacky bar that looks like something straight out of a trailer park. The Trailer Park Lounge on West 23rd Street in New York City is an ode to all the usual trashy tropes associated with the ubiquitous trailer parks of the 1970s and 80s. If you want to sip on individual cans of champagne and pop tater tots in your mouth in between, this is the place for you. Don't worry, they also have high-price-tag Dom Perignon and Veuve Clicquot on ice if you are feeling like a big spender.

While nestled in the big city, this kitschy bar feels more like a roadhouse truck stop than a bar in a busy metropolis. Complete with tacky trailer park memorabilia like plastic Santa figures, Elvis paintings and lamps, and the side of a trailer mounted onto the wall, this spot has all the vibes you want to feel and will keep the conversation going on Saturday night when you are out with friends. Not only is the atmosphere fun, but the food is worth eating.