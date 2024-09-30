The Wacky New York Bar That Looks Like It's Right Out Of A Trailer Park
You can find just about anything in the Big Apple, including a wacky bar that looks like something straight out of a trailer park. The Trailer Park Lounge on West 23rd Street in New York City is an ode to all the usual trashy tropes associated with the ubiquitous trailer parks of the 1970s and 80s. If you want to sip on individual cans of champagne and pop tater tots in your mouth in between, this is the place for you. Don't worry, they also have high-price-tag Dom Perignon and Veuve Clicquot on ice if you are feeling like a big spender.
While nestled in the big city, this kitschy bar feels more like a roadhouse truck stop than a bar in a busy metropolis. Complete with tacky trailer park memorabilia like plastic Santa figures, Elvis paintings and lamps, and the side of a trailer mounted onto the wall, this spot has all the vibes you want to feel and will keep the conversation going on Saturday night when you are out with friends. Not only is the atmosphere fun, but the food is worth eating.
Go for a pitcher of a frozen cocktail
Trailer Park Lounge opened its doors in 2000 in the Chelsea neighborhood, and its longevity in an industry that sees restaurants and bars open and close faster than you can get a reservation speaks volumes about its drinks and food. This dive bar is known for its pitchers of margaritas and Kiss My Frigid Woo-Woo — a combination of frozen vodka, peach Schnapps, and cranberry. It sounds like just the type of frozen cocktail to chill out with on a hot summer day, right?
There are also plenty of cans of your favorite beer available for purchase, but it's not just the drinks that are worth ordering up. Meaty sloppy Joes, grilled cheese on Texas toast, comforting mac and cheese, and the Mother-in-law Revenge burger served with cheese and jalapeños all make the list of must-try menu items. And if you need a little something sweet to top it all off, Moon pies may be in your future. As they tout on their menu, whether you are celebrating the holidays, a recent divorce, or even a bail-jumping, the Trailer Park Lounge may be just the place to do it.